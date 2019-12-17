Following polls by Emerson and Rasmussen indicating President Trump has a stunning 34% approval rating among black voters, aZogby Analytics survey found African-American support at the “highest levels of the year.”

The support is fueled by a strong economy, historically low black unemployment, support for minority small businesses and black colleges, and passage of criminal justice reform, the Washington Examiner reported.

Some critics have challenged the polls as outliers, so Zogby sought to address them.

Zogby “oversampled” black voters in its latest survey, finding support for Trump among blacks to be 27%.

TRENDING: MSNBC cameraman spins in circles as woman accusing network of lies keeps crashing live shot

Significantly, Zogby also measured support in head-to-head matchups with 2020 Democratic candidates.

In all cases, the Examiner reported, while black support for Trump dropped when an alternative was offered, it was higher than the 8% he received in 2016.

And, more importantly, it could be enough to make the difference in 2020.

Trump receives 12% of the black vote against Joe Biden, 14% against Sen. Bernie Sanders and 17% against Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Those levels are the best for a Republican president or presidential candidate since 1968.

Zogby said that if Trump is able to raise his numbers among blacks to 10% or near 15% — assuming lower turnout among African-Americans — he “could really benefit from this scenario in the 2020 general election.”

New perspective

Senior Trump campaign official Katrina Pierson said Trump’s support among blacks is “going in the right direction.”

Pierson noted Trump had respect in the black community long before he ran for president, with Don King and Jesse Jackson counted among his friends.

But when he ran for the presidency, she said, the Democrats smeared him as a “racist,” and it has taken time to overcome that.

“He couldn’t understand it at first, and it’s very frustrating,” said Pierson. “But it came with the baggage of running as a Republican.

“It went through a couple of years, during the campaign, where Trump’s a racist, he hates brown people, but yet he’s doing all of these things that the first black president never did for black people, and so you kind of have this new perspective on who Donald Trump is,” she said.