Blue Dog Coalition members Tuesday voted to oust freshman Rep. Jefferson Van Drew, D-N.J., a vocal opponent of impeaching President Donald Trump, following reports over the weekend he plans to switch parties soon.

“Today, the members of the Blue Dog Coalition voted to rescind Rep. Jeff Van Drew’s membership to the Coalition indefinitely,” a senior aide to the Blue Dog Coalition said, reports The Hill.

Members of the centrist group are required to be Democrats, said Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., the coalition’s co-chairwoman for administration.

“Per our bylaws, which require all members to be a member of the Democratic Party,” Murphy said in a statement. “Congressman Van Drew is no longer a member of the Blue Dog Coalition.”

Van Drew was elected in 2018 to replace former Rep. Frank LoBiondo, R-N.J., who retired after 12 terms in office.

Political science professor Brigid Harrison has reportedly said she plans to run for Van Drew’s seat, and more challengers are expected to step forward. In addition, five of Van Drew’s staffers have announced their resignations after the news broke he was considering switching parties.