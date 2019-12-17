Paul Manafort, President Trump’s former campaign chairman, has been hospitalized for a cardiac event, according to a new report.

Manafort is serving a seven-year sentence for charges related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation in a federal prison in Pennsylvania.

“Manafort has been recovering since last Thursday at a local Pennsylvania hospital under the watch of correctional officers. Sources tell ABC News the 70-year-old longtime Republican strategist is stable and could be released soon,” ABC News reported.

Manafort was scheduled for a court appearance on Wednesday but his attorney was informed that he would not be appearing. Todd Blanche, who has represented Manafort since his conviction, tells ABC News, that he has not communicated with Manafort since early last week. Blanche was updated on his client’s condition Tuesday afternoon but would not comment further when contacted by ABC News. In 2018, Manafort appeared in court in a wheelchair citing serious medical conditions related to his diet and sought leniency during his sentencing due to health issues.

