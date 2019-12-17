On Tuesday afternoon, President Donald Trump sent a scathing letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) ripping the partisan impeachment proceedings and the leading Democrat for claiming she is “praying” for the president.

In the six-page letter, Trump urged Pelosi to put a stop to impeachment, claiming Democrats were acting upon an “unprecedented and unconstitutional abuse of power.” Trump also said that those accused in the Salem witch trials were afforded “more due process” than he was.

“You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’s democracy. You are the ones obstructing justice,” he wrote.

“This is nothing more than an illegal, partisan attempted coup that will, based on recent sentiment, badly fail at the voting both,” the letter said. “You are not just after me, as president, you are after the entire Republican Party. History will judge you harshly as you proceed with this impeachment charade.”

“I have no doubt the American people will hold you and the Democrats fully responsible in the upcoming 2020 election. They will not soon forgive your perversion of justice and abuse of power,” the president continued.

Trump also hit Pelosi personally in the letter, telling the House Speaker she is disrespecting people of faith every time she says she’s “praying” for him.

“You are offending Americans of faith when you say, ‘I pray for the president,’ when you know this statement is not true, unless it is meant in a negative sense,” he said. “It is a terrible thing you are doing, but you will have to live with it, not I!”

The president backed his assertion that the impeachment proceedings are partisan with Democrats’ own words, echoing GOP digital ads released in the last month or so. Here are some of the notable remarks from Democrats, via The Daily Wire:

Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY) : “This is about preventing a potentially disastrous outcome from occurring next year.”

Dina Titus (NV) : “I’d like to impeach the bastard right now.”

Adam Schiff (CA) : “That charlatan in the White House.”

Nancy Pelosi (CA) : “An imposter,” and “We cannot accept a second term for Donald Trump.”

Maxine Waters (CA) : “He really should be punished,” and “ I am not running for anything except the impeachment of Trump.”

Rashida Tlaib (MI) : “We’re gonna impeach the mother**ker.”

Al Green (TX): “If we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected.”

The Democrats have been moving forward with the impeachment process, despite polling suggesting the move will hurt them politically. A Monmouth poll released last Tuesday, for example, showed only good news for President Trump.

“The president, fighting off the Democrats’ hyper-partisan efforts to impeach him, received a seven-point swing in his favor concerning the 2020 election. Trump also cleaned up with Independents, polling double-digits higher than any of the Democratic presidential candidates looking to take him out in 2020,” The Daily Wire reported.

As noted by The Hill, “The letter came on the eve of the House vote on two articles of impeachment against Trump for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Democratic-controlled lower chamber is widely expected to approve the articles along party lines.”

The president has sent the speaker a six-page letter about impeachment. pic.twitter.com/LKrb1bBzwh — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 17, 2019

Here are the final two pages pic.twitter.com/amYFGAx890 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 17, 2019

To access the six-page letter, click here.