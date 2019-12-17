Residents of an apartment complex about a mile from the University of Memphis said an intruder broke a window of their unit, tried to unlock the door, and attempted to enter Thursday afternoon, WMC-TV reported.

Image source: WMC-TV video screenshot

But their roommate had a gun — and other ideas.

One unit resident, who didn’t want to be identified, told the station his roommate shot the intruder who was “literally sticking his arm inside” the apartment.

Police confirmed that a unit resident shot the intruder to stop the burglary, WMC reported.

The roommate who pulled the trigger has a permit for the gun, the resident added to the station.

Apparently it wasn’t an atypical scenario, as another apartment complex resident told the station he’s heard “a lot of gunshots” in the area.

What happened to the suspect?

The wounded suspect was taken to a hospital where WMC reported he was in “extremely critical condition.”

A reporter for the station said she observed a maintenance worker nailing wooden planks on the unit’s door and window — and washing blood off the walkway.

Image source: WMC-TV video screenshot

Police told WMC no one has yet been charged in connection with the incident.

Anything else?

A resident of the unit — who’s also a university student — decried the circumstances that led to the shooting.

“No one should have to be always watching over their shoulder to feel their home and valuables will be safe,” he told the station.