The Democrats aren’t impeaching President Trump because he committed high crimes and misdemeanors.

The Democrats are using impeachment to smear Trump and to try to blunt his 2020 reelection campaign.

The Democrats want President Trump to go down in history as one of the few US presidents who have been impeached.

The Democrats want Trump, an innocent man who has not been indicted or convicted to be smeared as a criminal i the public square which is why they have released multiple reports by Democrat-led committees and Robert Mueller [Weissmann] suggesting he has committed crimes.

California Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren, a far left “resister” let the mask slip Tuesday during an appearance on CNN and admitted why Dems are moving forward with impeachment.

The disheveled Democrat lawmaker admitted “the vote to impeach will be a stain on his record forever.”

WATCH:

Washington Democrats are impeaching President Trump because they hate him. Rep. @ZoeLofgren admitted that “the vote to impeach will be a stain on his record forever.” They can’t beat him, so they want to smear him! pic.twitter.com/XCrBJyLkar — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 17, 2019

President Trump should wear impeachment as a badge of honor.

Polls show impeachment sham show trials are backfiring on the Democrats — Trumpslide 2020!

