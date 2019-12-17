Government officials in China’s Xinjiang province have been destroying documents and data related to its treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities after classified information was leaked and published by The New York Times and other outlets.

The Independent reported that “four people in contact with government employees” in Xinjiang told the outlet that in addition to destroying the documents, regional officials also have tightened security around classified information and have been holding “high-level meetings following the leaks.”

“Top officials deliberated how to respond in meetings at the Chinese Communist Party‘s regional headquarters in Urumqi, Xinjiang’s capital, some of the people said,” the outlet reported. “They spoke on condition of anonymity because of fears of retribution against themselves, family members and the government workers. The meetings began days after The New York Times published last month a cache of internal speeches on Xinjiang by top leaders including Xi Jinping, China’s president.”

The information leaked to The New York Times revealed how China oppresses Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities. As The Daily Wire previously reported:

One document obtained by the Times showed a script for Xinjiang authorities to use to answer student questions. “They’re in a training school set up by the government,” was to be the answer to students asking what had happened to their families. If the student continued to ask questions, authorities were to tell them that while their relatives were not criminals, they couldn’t leave the “schools.” Authorities would then threaten the students by saying their relatives could be detained longer or shorter depending on the student’s actions. “I’m sure that you will support them, because this is for their own good and also for your own good,” authorities would say.

The Chinese government neither confirmed nor denied the authenticity of the documents, but called them a “smear.” The Chinese Communist Party had long denied the mass detention of Muslims in the country, but earlier this year finally acknowledged them, though it claimed they were not “internment camps” but “educational facilities.”

The leaked documents showed, however, that the camps are anything but “educational facilities,” as a memo sent in 2017 contained the demand that those overseeing the camps must “never allow escapes.” The documents also revealed how “students” see every minute of their lives controlled:

The students should have a fixed bed position, fixed queue position, fixed classroom seat, and fixed station during skills work, and it is strictly forbidden for this to be changed. Implement behavioural norms and discipline requirements for getting up, roll call, washing, going to the toilet, organising and housekeeping, eating, studying, sleeping, closing the door and so forth.

Those who have escaped the internment camps have said detainees are routinely raped, tortured, and are even subject to human experimentation. Inmates who react – as any human would – to watching someone raped right in front of them are punished.

Further, China has been accused of staging towns for journalists and diplomats who visit the Xinjiang region, going so far as to pay Muslims to pray at their local mosques. Most Muslims have stopped visiting local mosques for fear they would be detained. Recently, an expert on China explained that much of the internment is done under the guise of “poverty alleviation,” but the communist nation is actually taking people from skilled or well-paying jobs and forcing them into essentially slave labor.