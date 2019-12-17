(STUDY FINDS) — PULLMAN, Wash. — Standards for on-the-job behavior among employees have been undergoing a significant period of evolution, and rightfully so, in light of the #MeToo movement uprising. Now, a new study reveals a fairly surprising conclusion: flirting between co-workers, as long as it is innocent and light-hearted, can be a positive experience that relieves stress.

Of course, the study’s authors are quick to point out that there is a serious difference between harmless banter between colleagues and the legitimate acts of sexual harassment that were so often perpetrated by those in positions of power for decades. According to Washington State University assistant professor Leah Sheppard, while being subjected to constant and deliberate acts of sexual harassment causes significant stress, being the recipient of some playful flirting can actually do the opposite.

Additionally, in a move that is sure to incite at least a little controversy, the study’s authors openly speculate if recent zero-tolerance policies regarding sexual behavior among co-workers are attempting to police employee interactions too thoroughly. Examples of such policies include Netflix’s five-second stare limit for looking at fellow employees, and NBC’s recent rule prohibiting co-workers from sharing cabs together.

