Paul Manafort’s former business partner Rick Gates was sentenced to 45 days in jail and 36 months probation even though he cooperated with Mueller’s team.

Corrupt Obama-appointed Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Tuesday sentenced Rick Gates to jail time and said she ‘struggled some time with how to sentence Gates’ because he cooperated with Mueller and met with this team of thugs more than 50 times.

Reuters reported:

A federal judge sentenced U.S. President Donald Trump’s former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates to serve an intermittent term of 45 days in jail and 36 months of probation, saying that while she was moved by his extensive cooperation with prosecutors, she still felt some punishment was in order. U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she had struggled for some time with how to sentence Gates, who met with investigators more than 50 times and helped the government secure convictions of Republican operatives Paul Manafort and Roger Stone after he pleaded guilty in February 2018 to lying to the FBI and the special counsel’s office and conspiring against the United States. Jackson said that everyday she sees people who commit crimes “of a much more limited scope” than Gates’ offenses who are motivated by drug addictions and poverty, and who then, like Gates, become government witnesses by turning on their own friends and neighbors. “Even they often serve some time,” Jackson noted.

Rick Gates previously pleaded guilty for lying to the FBI, cooperated with Mueller’s corrupt special counsel investigation and helped him convict Paul Manafort and Roger Stone.

Gates was considered Mueller’s “star witness” in three separate trials and even testified against Obama’s White House Counsel Greg Craig (who walked free), but that’s not good enough for our corrupt government and their rabid Deep State prosecutors.

Judge Jackson said Gates deserved some punishment and in addition to jail time, probation and community service, he will also have to pay a $20,000 fine.

Meanwhile, Paul Manafort is serving a 7 and half year prison sentence after Mueller railroaded him on ‘crimes’ going back nearly 20 years.

Manafort, 70, was rushed to the hospital last week after a ‘cardiac event’ which certainly delighted the evil Democrats.

