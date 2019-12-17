Monday’s episode of ABC’s The View was a hot mess for anyone who is a conservative and a Trump supporter. In other words, just a standard episode. John wrote about the dust-up between Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain. There was another disgusting exchange that was noteworthy.

Guest Robert De Niro sat down with the women, all anti-Trumpers like him, and launched into his usual riff about how dangerous President Trump is to American democracy. The unusual part of the interview, though, was his inclusion of Trump’s adult children. He said if they were his kids, he would disown them. With the help of co-host Joy Behar, De Niro compared the Trump kids to gangsters.

Actor Robert De Niro took a shot at President Trump’s children on Monday during an appearance on “The View,” saying he would disown his own kids if they behaved the way the president’s adult children act. De Niro, who called Trump a “low life” during the interview, was asked by co-host Joy Behar about past comments he’s made regarding Trump’s kids behaving like gangsters. “I don’t want my kids to take this the wrong way, but if my kids did what these kids did, I wouldn’t want to be related to them,” De Niro said. “I would disown them.” De Niro said he would have a “serious talk” with his children, adding that it’s impossible for him to be in that position because his own family wouldn’t dare to misbehave.

The Trump-deranged De Niro never bothered to explain exactly what Trump’s kids have done to deserve such hyperbole. He didn’t say which kids he was talking about though I assume it is the three oldest in business with him. And, even more obnoxiously, the women co-hosts just sat there and encouraged him with their silence. No one bothered to ask what in the world he was talking about.

De Niro admitted that his own kids aren’t so supportive of how strongly he criticizes President Trump as he said his children are not like Trump’s.

He said it’s an “impossibility” because his kids are “not like that of course,” but went on to imply that they have disagreements regarding how “strongly” he feels about the Trump presidency. “This guy has got to be taken seriously,” De Niro said, “and he’s got to be taken out of office.”

De Niro provided Meghan McCain the opportunity to break her self-imposed silence after Whoopi told her to “stop talking” and she took it. De Niro reminded the audience of President’s Trump remarks about John McCain before he began his random attack on the president’s kids.

“I always say he’s a low life,” he continued. “And he knows he’s a low life. He knows everything he projects about negative things on individuals, on situations, on institutions, he’s saying about himself.” As an example, De Niro cited what Trump said about the late Senator John McCain during the 2016 campaign, prompting Meghan McCain to speak for the first time since Whoopi Goldberg told her to “stop talking” earlier in the show. “He’s deeply emasculated by my father’s legacy and he can’t take it, that’s what it’s about,” McCain said.

The exchange between Whoopi and Meghan online got my attention and I watched the rest of it — and it reminded me of why I don’t watch the show.

Joy Behar asked about remarks De Niro made in an interview with The New York Times Magazine. He said he wouldn’t play President Trump because “there is nothing redeemable about him.” Trump is worse than the bad guys De Niro has played in movies.

In a recent interview with The New York Times Magazine, De Niro said that he could never play Trump on screen because there’s “nothing redeemable about him.” Joy Behar wanted to know if he really thinks Trump is worse than Taxi Driver’s Travis Bickle or Raging Bull’s Jake LaMotta. “To me, he is,” De Niro said. “Because he has no understanding that I can see of the outside world other than anything around him. He has no idea of what his purpose in life as the president should be, and that is to pull the country together, to be for the people, to heal wounds, not to open them up and pour salt on them.”

Behar and the audience loved that, too. De Niro gives no specific reasons for these ad hominem attacks on Trump and his family. He is so addled by his Trump derangement that he can no longer give an interview without jumping ugly on President Trump and now he’s bringing his adult children into the hysterics. I would argue that to about half of the country, people like De Niro are the ones who pull the country apart. Their inability to accept the outcome of the 2016 election, after more than three years, has crippled them.

For what it’s worth, I think The View is like a reality show – loosely scripted and phony. The way that conservative opinion is routinely shut down and yelled over – as Meghan McCain experienced Monday – is no better than the atmosphere on any college campus in America. The ladies gang up on Meghan when she tries to speak up for the fifty percent of the country who are not represented on the show. Meghan is as anti-Trump as the other women so there is no diversity in that area – it’s groupthink. The way the fur flies and then all the women claim later to be besties is tiresome and just not believable anymore. It’s for ratings. The left is unable to handle any difference of opinion and this show is a prime example of that.

[embedded content]