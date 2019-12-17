A New Jersey mayor was indicted on charges that he stole $190,000 from various Democratic political campaigns and laundered the money through his charity.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal tweeted a statement about the charges against Ronald DiMura, the mayor of Middlesex Borough.

“We won’t tolerate officials who exploit their positions & betray the public’s trust to benefit themselves. Today, the Mayor of Middlesex Borough was charged with stealing $190k from local political campaigns & laundering the funds through a charity he ran,” Grewal tweeted.

Grewal said in the statement that DiMura served as the treasurer for the Middlesex Borough Democratic Campaign Committee for seven years and used the position to pocket donations to a local charitable organization he runs.

He was also charged with running what amounts to a Ponzi scheme to defraud $75,000 from investors.

DiMura is facing nine charges related to theft and official misconduct, including tampering with public records and misapplication of trusted property.

“As mayor and as a local party leader, DiMura was trusted in Middlesex Borough,” said Grewal.

“But DiMura repeatedly betrayed that trust, we allege, by misappropriating funds, abusing his office, and using a charity to hide his actions. We are determined to hold officials accountable if they break the law and corruptly exploit their public positions for personal gain,” he concluded.

Here’s a town hall event with DiMura:



[embedded content]

Middlesex Town Hall Meeting – March 23, 2017



www.youtube.com

