A Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee who voted for articles of impeachment against President Trump for a phone call with Ukraine’s president has her own Ukrainian connections.

Some $700,000 worth of connections, reports the Federalist.

Robert Powell, the husband of Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., received $700,00 from a Ukrainian oligarch named Igor Kolomoisky, according to a Daily Beast report.

The Daily Beast said “a number of businesses linked to Kolomoisky hired Powell as an attorney,” and one of those companies paid at least $700,000 over two years.

Kolomoisky “has been accused of contract killings and embezzlement in the past,” the Daily Beast said. “Yet in 2018 when Mucarsel-Powell was running for her seat, she did not see her husband’s work as relevant to her campaign.”

At the time, a campaign adviser protested that Mucrasel-Powell “is running for Congress, not her husband.”

“To imply that Debbie has anything to do with her indirect shareholder of a parent company that once employed her husband is an enormous stretch.”

The Federalist reported that while Mucrasel-Powell “may have convinced her constituents that her husband’s work is unrelated, it is a clear conflict in the current impeachment of Trump.”

She voted to impeach Trump.

The House Democrats’ impeachment article center on an anonymous whistleblower’s claim that Trump improperly pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to announce an investigation into Hunter and Joe Biden.

“And yet, no Democrats see a problem with one of their own committee members’ spouses doing business with a Ukrainian ogliarch. There has been no check on whether Mucrasel-Powell is benefiting from her husband’s work with a foreign power that interfered in the 2016 election,” the Federalist said.

“There is a double standard in Mucrasel-Powell’s ability to impeach the President for his work in Ukraine, simultaneously, allowing her husband to earn money from Kolomoisky, a thug from the same foreign power.”