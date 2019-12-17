As 2020 approaches, Democrats may beat Republicans in “dark money” contributions for the second national election in a row, according to NBC News.

The term “dark money” normally refers to funds raised by a group established as a social welfare organization under the tax code, the network news noted. The groups are permitted to raise funds in an attempt to have an impact on election and are not required to reveal who donated the money.

In the 2019 midterm elections, groups aligned with Democrats outspent Republican groups for the first time — $80 million compared to $42.4 million. NBC News attributed the figures to an Issue One analysis of data from the Center for Responsive Politics.

And preliminary tracking reports for the 2020 election cycle show Democrats’ dark money groups have spent at least $8.3 million, while Republican groups have spent at least $7.8 million.

Some in the GOP are concerned that traditional party allies may not be exercising their full clout in 2020

“There is serious consternation about the lack of spending by groups that have traditionally come in heavy for GOP causes and campaigns,” a GOP source involved in 2020 fundraising to NBC News.

Meanwhile some of those seeking the Democrats’ nomination for president have sponsored a bill that would require dark money groups to disclose donors.

“One of the hard things about dark money groups is they are independent,” said Anna Massoglia, a dark money researcher at Open Secrets. “Even if candidates decry dark money, they can’t stop that group from supporting them.”