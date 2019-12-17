(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Democrats are laying the groundwork to undermine the legitimacy of Donald Trump’s presidency if he wins in 2020, arguing foreign interference helped him get into the White House in the first place and then stay there.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff last week explained House Democrats’ expedited impeachment schedule against Trump for abuse of power and obstructing Congress, with House floor votes now set for Wednesday.

“The argument, ‘Why don’t you just wait?’, amounts to this: Why don’t you just let him cheat in one more election?” Schiff told reporters.

