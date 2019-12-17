Right on cue, Soros’s army of astroturfed protesters, with their faux outrage, plan on taking to the streets in protests across the country today in support of the sham impeachment trials.

Move On has launched the shill website impeach.org, and they are putting on the “Nobody Is Above The Law” protests:

Events are called for Tuesday, December 17th at 5:30 p.m. local time, but check your local event for a confirmed time and location. Numerous reports indicate that the House will vote on impeachment on Wednesday. December 18th. Nobody Is Above the Law. That’s why we’re calling on Congress to Impeach & Remove Donald Trump. The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we’ll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on. Join this historic nationwide mobilization on the eve of Trump’s impeachment vote: RSVP for an event near you or sign up to host one. Events will be visible, family-friendly, public gatherings to demonstrate to our lawmakers that their constituents are behind them to defend the Constitution—and that Trump has left them no alternative to uphold their oath of office but to support impeachment and removal. A core principle shared by supporting organizations is a commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions. All actions that are sponsored or organized on this page are intended to be nonviolent and peaceful. We expect all participants to act lawfully at all times and to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values.

The “commitment to nonviolent, peaceful actions” is pretty much coded language for “We expect antifa terrorists to show up and start rioting, but our organization will provide cover for them, then we’ll just tell the media that we had nothing to do with the riots and say it was a completely different group,” which is a play they always run when things descend into violence and chaos.

Interesting that they call this “nobody is above the law” when they themselves often violate several laws during the protests. We also have yet to see these groups call for Hillary, Obama, Holder, Biden (any of them), and the plethora of other far left luminaries to be held to the same standard of the law.

The site claims there are 618 protests planned. We’ll see.

The post Developing: Nationwide Leftist Protests Planned Today in Support of Sham Impeachment appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.