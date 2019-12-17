President Donald Trump celebrated the news Tuesday that impeachment polls showed support dropping for removing him from office.

“Impeachment Poll numbers are starting to drop like a rock now that people are understanding better what this whole Democrat Scam is all about!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump cited a new USA Today/Suffolk poll of national registered voters showing that Trump was leading all of the Democrat contenders; former Vice President Joe Biden by three points, Sen. Bernie Sanders by five points, Sen. Elizabeth Warren by eight points, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg by ten points.

“That’s hard to believe since the Fake News and three-year Scams and Witch Hunts, as phony as they are, just never seem to end,” Trump said.

He praised American voters for seeing through the ongoing attempt by his opponents to smear him and remove him from office.

“The American people are smart,” he wrote. “They see the great economy, and everything else!”

The poll also showed that 51 percent now oppose impeaching Trump, while only 45 percent disagree, a seven-point swing in Trump’s direction from a USA Today/Suffolk poll taken in October.

The USA Today/Suffolk poll featured interviews with 1,000 registered voters and was conducted Dec. 10-14 with a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.

Four recent polls on impeachment also showed that the public is gradually turning from the concept of impeaching the president when the same polls showed a three to an eight-point margin of support for most of October and November.

A CNN poll and a NPR/PBS/Marist poll showed a three-point margin against impeachment, a Quinnipiac poll showed a six-point margin, an ABC News/Washington Post poll showed a tie.

The latest CNN poll showed that support for impeachment from Democrats fell from 90 percent support in November to only 77 percent support in December.