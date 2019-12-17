Disney’s third and final film in the latest Star Wars trilogy, “The Rise of Skywalker,” had its world premiere Monday night in Los Angeles with audience members quickly taking to Twitter afterward to share their reactions.

The review embargo for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” lifts on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 12:01 a.m. PST. However, the social media embargo broke immediately after the premiere.

(No spoilers from the film ahead).

Members of the press, including critics and reporters, had mostly mixed-to-positive reactions of J.J. Abrams and Lucasfilm’s final chapter in the Skywalker saga, which stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac.

“‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ is certainly the most convoluted Star Wars,” Uproxx’s Mike Ryan wrote. “There is a lot I liked, but the first half gets so bogged down with exposition and new plot and doodads and beacons and transmitters, it feels like it should have been three movies on its own.”

Variety’s Adam B. Vary tweeted: “There’s so much movie in this movie. But its best moments are the quietest and most human.”

“The emotional highs are spectacular, and there are a lot of payoffs (some earned, some not). But some choices feel like an unnecessary course-correct from The Last Jedi and some just plain don’t make sense,” said Laura Prudom of IGN.

Meanwhile, other writers like Rob Keyes of Screen Rant were more enthused: “It’s an immensely satisfying and massive end to the saga. It somehow addresses issues, problematic characters, and most unanswered questions from The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi too.”

Erik Davis of Fandango was also feeling The Force: “Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit.”

See more reactions below.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” opens nationwide Friday, Dec. 20.

