In October 2018 Representative Mark Meadows sent a letter to to U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer. She is chief judge of FISA Court. Over a year ago Mark Meadows encouraged Collyer to investigate the FISA abuses that took place under President Obama’s FBI. In particular Meadows asked Judge Collyer to act on the abuses by love birds Peter Strzok and Lisa Page.

Readers of The Gateway Pundit for the past three years knew about this abuse of power by the FBI and the Obama DOJ to spy on the Trump campaign and administration.

last week DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz finally released his report documenting Obama administration abuse of the FISA Court.

On Tuesday Rosemary Collyer, presiding judge on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) court, rebuked the FBI under Director Chris Wray for the abuse of the FISA Court.

NBC News reported:

The secret court that approves orders to conduct surveillance on suspected foreign terrorists or spies issued a highly unusual public rebuke to the FBI on Tuesday, ordering the agency to say how it intends to correct the errors revealed last week by the Justice Department inspector general. Rosemary Collyer, presiding judge on the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (FISA) court, said the inspector general’s report “calls into question whether information contained in other FBI applications is reliable.” She ordered the FBI to file a report by Jan. 10 on how it intends to remedy those mistakes. In his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, Inspector General Michael Horowitz expressed misgivings about the FBI’s errors and omissions in its requests for judicial approval to conduct surveillance on Trump campaign aide Carter Page. “We are deeply concerned that so many basic and fundamental errors were made by three separate, hand-picked investigative teams on one of the most sensitive FBI investigations after the matter had been briefed to the highest levels within the FBI,” Horowitz said.

More…

BREAKING: US FISA Court Slams @Comey and FBI for Fraudhttps://t.co/B3ezIvDmsl — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 17, 2019

The post FISA COURT Slams Corrupt FBI in its “Errors and Omissions” in Trump Adviser Carter Page Spying Application appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.