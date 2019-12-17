George Conway, the lawyer and vocal anti-Trump critic, will be teaming up with a coterie of disgruntled conservatives to launch The Lincoln Project, a super PAC that will engage in an advertising campaign with the goal of defeating “President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box.”

“We do not undertake this task lightly nor from ideological preference,” reads the organization’s website. “Our many policy differences with national Democrats remain. However, the priority for all patriotic Americans must be a shared fidelity to the Constitution and a commitment to defeat those candidates who have abandoned their constitutional oaths, regardless of party.”

“Electing Democrats who support the Constitution over Republicans who do not is a worthy effort,” continues the website.

According to the Associated Press, many of the PAC’s leaders include former Republican political strategists, consultants, and advisors. Conway, who does not have that kind of experience, told the news agency that he will likely do his part by relegating himself to the role of “cheerleader.”

Conway also revealed that he wanted to recruit “Anonymous,” the Trump administration official who wrote a New York Times op-ed about being involved in a Deep State effort to sabotage parts of the president’s agenda and “his worst inclinations.”

“I think the more the merrier,” Conway told AP about the Lincoln Project. “And I hope maybe he — he or she, I don’t know who Anonymous is — will come out someday and join the effort. Because everyone who believes as we do that Donald Trump is a cancer on the presidency and on the Constitution needs to help and join this effort.”

The Lincoln Project decided against Conway’s recruitment idea, reports the news agency.

Last week, Conway joined with several other members of the group to write an op-ed in the New York Times announcing the project, and revealed that the group believes that, in the process of fulfilling its mission, it is okay if Democrats gain control of the Senate and expand their hold on the House.

The authors of the op-ed include Steve Schmidt, a political strategist who worked in multiple Republican administrations, John Weaver, a political strategist who worked for the late Senator John McCain, and Rick Wilson, a Republican media consultant and contributor to the left-leaning website, The Daily Beast.

Schmidt, who worked on John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign, attacked former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin in 2010 for saying things that were “demonstrably untrue,” according to Politico. Schmidt left the Republican Party in 2018, calling it “corrupt, decent, and immoral,” reports CNN.

In the last two years, Wilson has written two anti-Trump books: “Everything Trump Touches Dies: A Republican Strategist Gets Real About The Worst President Ever” and an upcoming book titled “Running Against The Devil: A Plot To Save America From Trump — And Democrats From Themselves.”

According to FiveThirtyEight, President Trump’s approval rating has hovered around 44.5% among all registered voters. During 2019, President Trump’s approval rating among Republicans has been as high as 91% and is currently at 90%, according to Gallup.