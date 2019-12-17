Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgRuth Bader GinsburgWill the Supreme Court protect the rule of law, or Donald Trump? Documentary on John Lewis set for release next year Supreme Court halts subpoena to Deutsche Bank for Trump records MORE on Monday responded to President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats secure fast-track to the floor for Canada-Mexico trade deal Mexican official says he’s ‘very satisfied’ with USMCA after recent concern More than 700 historians sign letter calling for House to impeach Trump MORE’s suggestion that the Supreme Court could stop the impeachment process, saying “the president is not a lawyer.”

“He’s not law-trained,” Ginsburg continued after being asked by BBC reporter Razia Iqbal about Trump’s proposal, according to WWD and CNN.

“But the truth is, the judiciary is a reactive institution. We don’t have a program, we don’t have an agenda. We react to what’s out there,” she continued.

Ginsburg’s remarks came during an event in New York City hosted by the Berggruen Institute, where she received their Prize for Philosophy & Culture.

Earlier this month, Trump questioned whether he or his Republican allies could ask the justices to halt the House impeachment inquiry.

“Great job! Radical Left has NO CASE,” Trump wrote in a Dec. 2 tweet. “Read the Transcripts. Shouldn’t even be allowed. Can we go to Supreme Court to stop?”

The Constitution states that the U.S. House of Representatives “shall have the sole Power of Impeachment” and the Senate “shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments.”

The founding document also states that when the president is on trial, “the Chief Justice shall preside,” but prescribes no other impeachment role for the Supreme Court.