At least 20 of the 31 Democrats in Trump districts announced they will support the sham Trump impeachment this week.

Democrat Ben McAdams announced on Monday he will support the sham impeachment.

McAdams won by 694 votes in 2018 over Republican Mia Love in 2018.

But this week NFL great Burgess Owens announced he will run to replace Ben McAdams this week.

American Lookout reported:

Super Bowl champion, businessman, and Utah fourth congressional district Republican candidate Burgess Owens told Breitbart News Saturday that he will fight for God, country, and families should he get elected to Congress. Owens said that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Democrats want to impeach President Donald Trump because he is immune to politicians’ influence and loves his country. Owens hopes to unseat Rep. Ben McAdams (D-UT), who represents one of the 31 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election and that Democrats flipped during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans need to win roughly 20 congressional seats to retake the majority.

