Prominent Hollywood figures including Alyssa Milano, Debra Messing, and Rob Reiner are demanding that people participate in nationwide impeachment marches that are set to take place Tuesday evening, the night before the House of Representatives holds its vote.

The far-left, anti-Trump activist organization MoveOn is sponsoring the hundreds of impeachment marches that are scheduled to take place in cities across the country. In New York, the march is set to kick off at Times Square near 46th Street at around 5:30 p.m.

In the Los Angeles area, marches are expected to form Tuesday night at multiple locations, including downtown L.A. at Grand Park as well as in West Hollywood and Santa Monica.

Hollywood celebrities are exhorting the public to participate in the marches to pressure members of Congress to vote in favor of the articles of impeachment brought by House Democrats.

Who’s the Boss? star Alyssa Milano announced on Twitter that she will be marching in the L.A. rally.

Roll Call! Tell me your name and where you’ll be protesting tonight to #DefendOurDemocracy! I’m Alyssa! And I’ll be protesting tonight in Los Angeles. There’s still time to find a protest near you. Go to https://t.co/5wp9BqUQgz — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 17, 2019

Director Rob Reiner said that the marches will help to make America “stronger.”

“I don’t know what will happen after this week’s impeachment vote,” he tweeted. “No one does. I do know that America will be stronger when lots of people show up to demand Congress do what’s right. They must see where you stand.”

I don’t know what will happen after this week’s impeachment vote. No one does. I do know that America will be stronger when lots of people show up to demand Congress do what’s right. They must see where you stand. Find one of 600 marches nationwide here: https://t.co/JWuqh5uxzb — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 17, 2019

Will & Grace actress Debra Messing urged people to march, calling Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s efforts to stop the impeachment a “sham.”

There are now over 600 #ImpeachmentEve rallies tonight! 🔥🔥🔥 Show up tonight and say that we deserve a fair trial in the Senate – not @SenMajleader’s sham process! Find your event. Make history! https://t.co/Bm2gEyCxmR — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 17, 2019

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay claimed that Republicans are trying to “rig” the impeachment proceedings against the Democrats. She demanded that people “take a stand” against President Trump.

“We matter. Your voice matters. Use it – even when they try to rig the game,” she tweeted. “On Tuesday night, impeachment rallies are happening nationwide. Find your city and take a stand.”

We matter. Your voice matters. Use it – even when they try to rig the game. On Tuesday night, impeachment rallies are happening nationwide. Find your city and take a stand. History is watching us. https://t.co/tomGAUPaxu — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 16, 2019

Star Trek actor George Takei called for people to march in the streets so that President Donald Trump is “held accountable.”

“Impeachment Eve is like Christmas Eve, only instead of presents, you get democracy. So go out into the streets tonight with everyone to insist Donald Trump be held accountable,” he said on Twitter.

Impeachment Eve is like Christmas Eve, only instead of presents, you get democracy. So go out into the streets tonight with everyone to insist Donald Trump be held accountable. https://t.co/KMONa3zV63 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 17, 2019

Actors including Amber Tamblyn, Jon Cryer, and and Billions star Samantha Mathis also voiced their support for the forceable removal of President Trump from office. Check out their reaction below.

There is a House vote on impeachment this week. Just as important: there are protests in all 50 states demanding Trump be impeached and removed tonight. Show which side of history you’re on. March tonight. https://t.co/HMn6Km6MnR — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) December 17, 2019

Tonight hundreds of thousands of people will rally to support Trump’s impeachment and removal. Months of organizing have led up to this moment. Don’t miss this chance to be heard when it counts most. Be there tonight: https://t.co/2fw72iep7P — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) December 17, 2019

I support the Impeachment of President Donald John Trump. https://t.co/Txdp8KizsY — Samantha Mathis (@samanthamathis) December 17, 2019

There are now 500 impeachment events planned nationwide. If you think this dangerous time for our country calls for bold action from Congress, please be there tonight to demand Congress do their job and impeach. https://t.co/g4ktnjU78e — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) December 17, 2019

