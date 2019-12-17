(FOX NEWS) — Horrifying new details of “Walking Dead” stuntman John Bernecker’s death were revealed in court on Tuesday.

Bernecker fell 22 feet to his death while rehearsing a scene for the AMC show in July 2017. The stuntman crashed into a concrete floor — rather than an air bag — and succumbed to head injuries two days later.

In a Georgia courtroom on Tuesday, his parents, Susan and Hagen Bernecker, were represented by attorney Jeff Harris, who claimed the stuntman’s death was “entirely preventable,” Deadline reported.

Read the full story ›