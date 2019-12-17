WASHINGTON—In the final work week of the year, members of the House of Representatives passed Dec. 17 a bipartisan spending package ahead of the Dec. 20 deadline, enabling a government shutdown to be averted. The Senate is expected to vote on the package this week and send it to the president for his signature.

Lawmakers finalized the spending bills at an unusual speed, as they have a lot to do this week before heading home for the holidays, including a crucial House vote on impeaching President Donald Trump.

The massive government funding package, more than 2,300 pages long, was released on Dec. 16, a day before the House vote. The package covers approximately $1.4 trillion in discretionary government spending that includes $738 billion in military funding and $632 billion in non-defense spending.

The House passed the 12 appropriations in two separate bills that funds the government through Sept. 30, 2020.

“These bills are the product of bipartisan, bicameral compromise,” House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) said at a House Rules Committee hearing Dec. 16. “While there are some things I would have done differently had I written these bills alone, I am very proud of the work we have completed together.”

The Congressional Budget Office earlier estimated that the budget deal agreed to by congressional leaders and the White House would increase deficits by nearly $1.7 trillion over a decade, assuming that spending continues to grow at the rate of inflation beyond 2021.

One of the thorny issues in negotiations between the White House and Democrats was the funding for the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. The deal awards the Trump administration with $1.37 billion for the border wall—equal to last year’s funding level. This is significantly less than the $8.6 billion the president had sought for.

The deal, however, is a win for Trump as it preserves his authority to transfer funds for the wall from other accounts.