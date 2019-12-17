The House Rules Committee has finalized the parameters for Wednesday’s debate and vote for two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, against President Donald Trump.

The debate will last six hours, giving three to both Democrats and Republicans, led by House Judiciary Committee leaders Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., and Ranking Member Doug Collins, R-Ga.

“We are dealing with fewer articles of impeachment with President Trump than we were with President Clinton, and I think it is a fair amount of time,” Rules Chairman Jim McGovern, D-Mass., declared before a party-line vote to reject the Republican motion for 12 hours, according to The Hill.

The GOP also lost a vote to have a minority hearing day.

Nadler or a member of his staff can bring “a resolution appointing and authorizing managers for the impeachment trial,” per the report.

It will be just the third impeachment vote in U.S. history and is expected to pass near party lines by the Democrat-held majority.