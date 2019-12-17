A documentary chronicling controversial teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg’s rise to international fame will premiere on Hulu in 2020.

What are the details?

According to Deadline, the team behind the project has been documenting the 16-year-old — and new Time “Person of the Year” — since her early school strikes in Stockholm, Sweden, all the way to massive international protests, parliamentary visits, and summit speeches. The documentary intends to portray Thunberg’s mission to make the world understand the urgency of the climate crisis.

Deadline also shared the documentary’s log line, or summary of the plot:

In August 2018, Thunberg, a 15-year-old student in Sweden, starts a school strike for the climate. Her question for adults: if you don’t care about my future on earth, why should I care about my future in school? Within months, her strike evolves into a global movement. The quiet teenage girl on the autism spectrum becomes a world-famous activist.

The documentary is directed by Nathan Grossman and is being produced by Cecilia Nessen and Frederik Heinig via B-Reel Films.

What’s the background?

Thunberg is known for her fiery, impassioned advocacy for climate activism. At the United Nations Climate Action Summit in September, she angrily chastised world leaders for stealing her dreams and her childhood.

“We will be watching you,” she threatened. “How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words, and yet I’m one of the lucky ones.”

“People are suffering. People are dying. Entire ecosystems are collapsing,” she continued. “We are in the beginning of a mass extinction, and all you can talk about is money and fairy tales of eternal economic growth.”

Most recently, Thunberg’s theatrics included a a threat to “put world leaders against the wall” until they are forced to change environmental policies. She has since apologized, blaming translation issues.

Thunberg’s particular brand of climate change advocacy urges not only environmental alterations, but wholesale change, including the overhaul of “colonial, racist, and patriarchal systems of oppression.”

Critics say Thunberg — who has been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome and other mental illnesses — is being exploited by the left to accomplish their goals.

Indeed, the young activist has drawn the unequivocal embrace of progressives worldwide. Actor and climate change activist Leonardo DiCaprio has called the 16-year-old a “leader of our time” and Michelle Obama recently gave Thunberg a message of support.

Thunberg was also nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.