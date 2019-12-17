Illegal alien Beatriz Fana-Ruiz will spend her next 30 years in prison for igniting a fire that killed three Delaware firemen.

Fana-Ruiz was upset with her living conditions.

She was charged with assault, three counts of arson, and nine counts of reckless endangering.

6ABC reported:

A Delaware woman who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for an arson that left three Wilmington firefighters dead has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Beatriz Fana-Ruiz, 30, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty in August to one count each of second-degree murder, arson and assault.

Prosecutors say the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement has filed a detainer against Fana-Ruiz, seeking her deportation to her home country of the Dominican Republic when she is released from custody.

Fana-Ruiz had been charged with six counts of first-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence, as well as assault, three counts of arson, and nine counts of reckless endangering.