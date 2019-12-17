The young and proudly socialist congresswoman from New York, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has long been a proponent of a government-run, single-payer health care system for the American people.

She attempted to make an argument for such with a thread of tweets Sunday that instead only served to highlight how entitled and spoiled she truly is and how much better off she is than the average American, thanks solely to her position as a member of Congress.

She began her thread with a screenshot of her attempt to navigate a system to choose from an abundance of health insurance plans one that was right for her — and complained that she was being offered too many choices.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, “Members of Congress also have to buy their plans off the exchange. They are Gold plans that are partially subsidized. That means I get to ‘choose’ btwn 66 complex financial products.

“This is absurd. No person should go without healthcare, & no one should go through this, either.”

TRENDING: Rep. Gaetz Wins Impeachment Hearing with Biden-Burisma-Hertz Car Rental Slam

Members of Congress also have to buy their plans off the exchange. They are Gold plans that are partially subsidized. That means I get to “choose” btwn 66 complex financial products. This is absurd. No person should go without healthcare, &no one should go through this, either. pic.twitter.com/bIeD71CD5g — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 16, 2019

The congresswoman immediately began to catch some well-deserved grief in response to her post from pretty much everybody else around the country who would love to have the same “problem” she was complaining about — ample choices of top-tier, subsidized health insurance plans from which to choose.

In response, Ocasio-Cortez continued: “While I am VERY thankful to finally have health insurance, it is a moral outrage that it took me *getting elected to Congress* for that to happen. The US needs to become an advanced society. That includes establishing healthcare as a right to all people.”

Would you complain about having 66 health care plans from which to choose? 0% (0 Votes) 100% (21 Votes)

“And as someone who has now experienced many parts of the insurance spectrum (being uninsured, underinsured, and adequately insured) I don’t see how anyone can think our current healthcare system only needs a 10% improvement or a just few tweaks,” she wrote.

AOC then revealed what this was all really about: “We need #MedicareForAll.”

In conclusion, she tweeted, “And once again, make sure to get insured if you can at healthcare.gov Yes, it’s a pain. But it is worth it. I know some folks are bristling at the fact that I am pointing that out, but we have to acknowledge the reality so we can move forward together.”

And once again, make sure to get insured if you can at https://t.co/oM59nhveTV Yes, it’s a pain. But it is worth it. I know some folks are bristling at the fact that I am pointing that out, but we have to acknowledge the reality so we can move forward together. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 16, 2019

RELATED: AOC ‘Intending To Vote No’ on Trump’s Historic USMCA Trade Deal

Let’s pause for a moment to consider a few relevant facts that reveal just how out of touch the she is to not see what was wrong with her thread and why many people were “bristling” at her complaints.

First of all, as a member of Congress, Ocasio-Cortez “earns” a starting salary of $174,000 annually, far more than the national average income.

She also gets to choose from a variety of “Gold”-level top-tier insurance plans that most Americans can only dream about affording.

On top of that, her plans are heavily subsidized by you, the taxpayer, meaning she doesn’t even bear the brunt of the high costs such all-encompassing plans entail.

Also, she is complaining about having 66 insurance options, another luxury that the vast majority of Americans will never see, considering most are lucky to have even a half-dozen plans from which to pick.

Ocasio-Cortez has complained that it is unfair that some Americans have no insurance — disregarding the fact that some people voluntarily choose to not carry any insurance — and is now also complaining that there are too many plans to choose from.

In the end, she would “solve” that problem by eliminating all choice for Americans and force them to accept, whether they want it or not, a one-size-fits-all government health care plan.

Thanks, but no — we’d prefer to retain our choices, complicated though they may sometimes be.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.