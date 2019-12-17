The much-anticipated finale to the Disney “Star Wars” trilogy finally arrives this week, and though the review embargo still remains in effect, social media has offered up some early reactions to initial screenings. The results? An overall “meh” with a few true believers in between.

Brian Truitt of USA Today said “The Rise of Skywalker” was not exactly the best “Star Wars” film he had ever seen, but ultimately commended the project for exciting twists and new characters.

“[‘The Rise of Skywalker’] definitely tries to wrap up nine movies — a LOT happens — and does so in often funny, sometimes surprising, emotional and bombastic fashion. Not the best [‘Star Wars’] but one with great new characters, cool twists and a fantastic group dynamic,” Truitt said on Twitter.

#TheRiseofSkywalker definitely tries to wrap up nine movies – a LOT happens – and does so in often funny, sometimes surprising, emotional and bombastic fashion. Not the best #StarWars but one with great new characters, cool twists and a fantastic group dynamic. pic.twitter.com/q8Dytqne7M — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) December 17, 2019

Kyle Buchanan of The New York Times said the movie obviously went out of its way to undo Rian Johnson’s vision in “The Last Jedi.”

“RISE OF SKYWALKER could only have been ruder to Rian Johnson if they had motion-smoothed it,” said Buchanan.

RISE OF SKYWALKER could only have been ruder to Rian Johnson if they had motion-smoothed it — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) December 17, 2019

Mike Ryan of Uproxx said the newest installment in the saga was easily the “most convoluted ‘Star Wars’” film he had seen.

“STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER is certainly the most convoluted Star Wars,” tweeted Ryan. “There is a lot I liked, but the first half gets so bogged down with exposition and new plot and doodads and beacons and transmitters, it feels like it should have been three movies on its own.”

“My favorite Star Wars are the ones that take their time and focus on the characters,” he continued. “The whole first half felt like all exposition. It does get better. And Lando rules. But there’s just so much plot it feels so rushed. And the Emperor stuff is so weird.”

My favorite Star Wars are the ones that take their time and focus on the characters. The whole first half felt like all exposition. It does get better. And Lando rules. But there’s just so much plot it feels so rushed. And the Emperor stuff is so weird. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) December 17, 2019

Eric Eisenberg of Cinemablend said the movie left him feeling disappointed despite some positive notes. “There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don’t track, fan service that doesn’t work, and ignored details that are missed. I’m bummed,” he tweeted.

There is good in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. But there is more that is disappointing. There are a number of choices that just don’t track, fan service that doesn’t work, and ignored details that are missed. I’m bummed. #StarWarsRiseofSkywalker pic.twitter.com/Ztk0VzGc6H — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 17, 2019

Scott Mendelson of Forbes even uttered the word “heartbreaking” to describe the disappointment he felt. “At worst, I expected [‘Rise of Skywalker’] to be a well-made movie that I didn’t like or whose story choices I disagreed with. I was not expecting a genuinely bad movie with video game plotting, thin characters, weak action and endless exposition of no consequence. Heartbreaking…” he tweeted.

At worst, I expected #TheRiseOfSkywalker to be a well made movie that I didn’t like or whose story choices I disagreed with. I was not expecting a genuinely bad movie with video game plotting, thin characters, weak action and endless exposition of no consequence. Heartbreaking… — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) December 17, 2019

Despite the negativity, the movie did have its share of positive believers.

Anthony Breznican of Vanity Fair said he “absolutely loved it.” “When people talk about [‘Star Wars’], they talk about their childhoods. Their best memories. The people they loved and shared it with. [‘The Rise of Skywalker’] brings back all those feelings. And then some. I absolutely loved it,” he tweeted.

When people talk about #StarWars , they talk about their childhoods. Their best memories. The people they loved and shared it with.#TheRiseOfSkywalker brings back all those feelings. And then some. I absolutely loved it. And now I feel … pic.twitter.com/5wkQh6v97G — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 17, 2019

Eric Davis, managing editor of Fandango.com, praised the film as a “terrific finale.”

“[The Rise of Skywalker] is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything,” tweeted Davis. “I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes — a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story.”

Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit. I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes – a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story pic.twitter.com/K2NhHSGWzM — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2019