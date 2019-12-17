Chick-fil-A, the chicken sandwich store whose popularity surged a few years back when Christians flooded its stores after the owner publicly affirmed marriage is between a man and a woman, now “has betrayed the Christian community,” a new report charges.

The documentation comes from officials with Liberty Counsel, who released a new report on the controversy surrounding the popular fast-food outlet.

At issue is the company’s position, expressed by CEO Dan Cathy in 2012, that marriage is between one man and one woman, “the biblical definition of the family unit.”

LGBT activists and other progressives and leftists launched a campaign of hate against the company then, prompting Christian leaders and organizations to call for Christians to support the chain, which they did, pushing it up the rankings into the No. 3 slot in America for fast-food chains today.

However, controversy just in the last few weeks erupted when company officials said they were dropping some of their historic charitable giving, to Christian groups, and taking up sponsorships for new groups. New leftist, and liberal groups.

According to Liberty Counsel’s report, “In retrospect, Chick-fil-A’s change has been ongoing for several years. In 2012, Chairman and CEO Dan Cathy, whose family-run company was started by his father, Truett Cathy, publicly expressed during a radio interview that marriage is between a man and a woman – ‘the biblical definition of the family unit.’ His statements stirred controversy among LGBT activists. As a result, Governor Mike Huckabee created a Chick-fil-A Appreciation Day on August 1, 2012. People across the country flocked to the restaurant that day, not primarily because of the fast-food chain’s chicken sandwiches, but because of its CEO’s vocal support of traditional marriage.”

But just two years after, changes started showing up. It was then that Dan Cathy said he regretted his statement about marriage for a man and a woman.

“Every leader goes through different phases of maturity, growth and development and it helps by [recognizing] the mistakes that you make. And you learn from those mistakes,” he said then.

The latest was that COO Tim Tassopoulos reported the company needed to be “clear” about its message, so it was changing the groups to which it donates.

“Chick-fil-A will no longer donate to the Salvation Army, Paul Anderson Youth Home and Fellowship of Christian Athletes … because they have been ‘characterized as anti-LGBT groups’ by LGBT activists,” the report said.

So now instead of donating to the Salvation Army, a donation appears to be going to Covenant House, “an LGBTQ activist organization that celebrates homosexuality and ‘transgenderism,'” the report said.

“Instead of funding Christian organizations that believe in marriage between one man and one woman, Chick-fil-A now funds organizations that advocate the opposite,” the report said.

Liberty Counsel explained the founder of Covenant House was sued for allegedly sexually abusing youth, the chain also supports the New York City Gay Pride parade, and it even has supported a drag queen story hour.

Other Chick-fil-A recipients, from the report:

Groups linked “to local Democrats (who actively work against Christian values and counseling) and assorted causes regarding ‘diversity,’ ‘equity’ and ‘social justice.”

Groups like Atlanta’s Westside Future Fund – a project of the Atlanta Committee for Progress together with former Mayor Kasim Reed. In January 2015, Reed fired Atlanta Fire Chief Kelvin Cochran because he wrote a men’s devotional book on his personal time that briefly mentions biblical sexual morality.

The Andrew Young Foundation. The former Atlanta liberal mayor sits on its advisory board. Young is an ardent advocate of the LGBTQ agenda and same-sex marriage.

Dan Cathy also has partnered with Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms who joined the Mayors Against Discrimination Coalition to expand rights and protections for the LGBT community.

Chick-fil-A donates to Muslim refugees through Friends of Refugees and to the New Leaders Council.

And the Southern Poverty Law Center, which, the report said, “grossly misrepresents and recklessly labels Christian, pro-family and conservative nonviolent groups as ‘hate groups.'”

Chick-fil-A officials said they want to create a new image after cities, airports and even universities said they didn’t want the company operating in their locations.

Explained Liberty Counsel, “So while Dan Cathy may say the company still has the same biblical values, as he stated in a conversation with Samaritan’s Purse President and CEO Franklin Graham, the company’s actions tell a different story.”

When the issue first arose, Graham said he talked with Dan Cathy and was told the company still held to its values.

But then the company’s agenda became clear.

The report said: “Afterwards, Graham called on Christians to pray that Chick-fil-A holds true to its historic Christian values. In an apparent departure from his previous comments, Graham wrote,

“Chick-fil-A has been in the news a lot, and every day it seems there’s a new article about their charitable giving. There has been a lot of concern and criticism, and maybe rightly so. For Christian schools, businesses, and organizations, there is always a danger of drifting to the left. It is my sincere hope that Chick-fil-A will not allow that to happen. With the majority of corporate America caving to the LGBTQ agenda, Chick-fil-A has stood against the tide—with people of faith supporting them all the way. What can we do now? I would encourage Christians everywhere to pray for Dan Cathy, his brother Bubba, and the family as they have some important decisions to make. It’s their company, they can do what they want. But my prayer is that God will lead and direct them, and that they will continue to honor their late father Truett Cathy’s strong stand for biblical values–all to the glory of God! While Chick-fil-A is one of the few restaurants closed on Sunday to honor God, what if we make today ‘Pray for Chick-fil-A Day?’ Will you join me in praying?”

Liberty Counsel’s report noted Chick-fil-A still is in the culture wars.

“It just switched sides.”