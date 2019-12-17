https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/12/jersey-city-democrat-blames-jewish-landowners-for-black-supremacist-mass-murder-at-kosher-deli/

Last week four people were killed including a police officer, and two shooters were dead in an attack at a Kosher supermarket in a Jewish neighborhood in Jersey City.

Witnesses described the scene like a “warzone” with shots flying everywhere.

According to reports, the shootout took place in a Jewish neighborhood and the corner store was a ‘kosher’ store — 5 Jews were found dead inside of the store in a hostage situation.

Authorities identified the shooters late Tuesday.
David Anderson and Francine Graham, members of the anti-Semitic and violent “Black Israelites” cult, were identified as the killers.

Following the massacre locals could be heard on video blaming the Jews for the attack on the Kosher market.

And now a local political leader Joan Terrell from the Jersey City Board of Education posted an angry tirade on an interfaith vigil accusing local Jews of the deadly attack.
Board member Joan Terrell Paige

Jewish leader Dov Hikind is organizing a group to confront Joan Terrell at the next Jersey City Board meeting.

