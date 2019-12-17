Last week four people were killed including a police officer, and two shooters were dead in an attack at a Kosher supermarket in a Jewish neighborhood in Jersey City.

Witnesses described the scene like a “warzone” with shots flying everywhere.

According to reports, the shootout took place in a Jewish neighborhood and the corner store was a ‘kosher’ store — 5 Jews were found dead inside of the store in a hostage situation.

Authorities identified the shooters late Tuesday.

David Anderson and Francine Graham, members of the anti-Semitic and violent “Black Israelites” cult, were identified as the killers.

Following the massacre locals could be heard on video blaming the Jews for the attack on the Kosher market.

This was really disgusting!

SHOCKING VIDEO: As Jewish bodies were still laying in cold blood after being murdered by terrorists in Jersey City, a rep of @AmericansAA captured spontaneous antisemitic tirades blaming Jews for their own murder & ppl cheering it on! Antisemitism, a bigger problem than appears. pic.twitter.com/WHmLtxANAE — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) December 11, 2019

And now a local political leader Joan Terrell from the Jersey City Board of Education posted an angry tirade on an interfaith vigil accusing local Jews of the deadly attack.

How disgusting!



Board member Joan Terrell Paige

Jewish leader Dov Hikind is organizing a group to confront Joan Terrell at the next Jersey City Board meeting.

We will not sit idly by as Jews are murdered and their blood trampled on by vile antisemites. We’re going to the next Jersey City board meeting to confront Joan Terrell and demand her resignation. Join together to send a message that there’s ZERO tolerance for hatred! pic.twitter.com/OzQmcdxBog — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) December 17, 2019

