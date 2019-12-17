Democratic front-runner Joe Biden claimed Monday that “no one” wants their children to grow up and be like President Donald Trump.

“The American people, including the senators who are going to vote to acquit him, know no one wants their kid to grow up like him,” Biden said, the Washington Examiner reported.

Biden, speaking to a crowd of about 80 people at the O’Melveny & Myers law firm in Manhattan, went on to personally attack the president.

“No psychiatrist or anyone in the association can talk about the fact that this president has a serious problem,” Biden said. “Narcissism is a mental deficiency. And it means you cannot tolerate any criticism at all.”

“Now, whether he’s a narcissist or not, some people think he’s a narcissist,” he continued.

Biden’s criticism of Trump, and the invocation of children, comes at a time when Biden’s 49-year-old son, Hunter Biden, continues to make headlines nationwide, both for his alleged role in what some claim is Ukrainian corruption and his personal misdeeds.

Just last month, an Arkansas court filing revealed that DNA tests confirmed Hunter Biden fathered a child with a woman who he continually denied having a relationship with. Then last week, the Daily Mail revealed that Hunter will be a father for a fifth time, this time with his new wife, a 33-year-old whom he married in May.

Meanwhile, Republicans continue to stress that Hunter needs to testify in the impeachment proceedings against the president, something Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) has summarily struck down.