President Trump’s personal attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani went on with Laura Ingraham in September following Nancy Pelosi’s big impeachment announcement.

Democrats announced that same week they would open an impeachment investigation on President Trump for speaking to the Ukrainian president on the phone about the Biden Crime Family’s money laundering from the Ukrainian people.

Rudy warned Democrats, “They have walked into a trap.”

Rudy had this to say on the Biden Crime Family, “I have the records of $3 million payments laundered to Biden’s son. I have the records. I have the dates. It went from Ukraine, to Latvia to Cyprus, Cyprus to him. That’s called evidence of guilty knowledge… He got $1.5 billion from China! $1.5 Billion!… They bought the Vice President of the United States!”

Rudy then went on to explain his role in the Ukrainian investigation. They’re not going to intimidate me! I never realized the depth of the corruption! I never knew the depth of this corruption. It’s massive, it’s shocking. And if I played a role in getting that out I did a service to my country and I’m proud of it. And everything I did was legal and defensible.”

That was back in September.

On Tuesday John Solomon reported the former Soviet state of Latvia flagged a series of “suspicious” payments to Hunter Biden coming from Ukraine.

Giuliani reported earlier on how criminal organizations funnel money from Ukraine, through Latvia and Cyprus and then to US bank accounts.

Via John Solomon Reports:

As the U.S. presidential race began roaring to life in 2016, authorities in the former Soviet republic of Latvia flagged a series of “ suspicious” financial transactions to Hunter Biden and other colleagues at a Ukrainian natural gas company and sought Kiev’s help investigating, according to documents and interviews. The Feb. 18, 2016 alert to Ukraine came from the Latvian prosecutorial agency responsible for investigating money laundering, and it specifically questioned whether Vice President Joe Biden’s younger son and three other officials at Burisma Holdings were the potential beneficiaries of suspect funds. “The Office for Prevention of Laundering of Proceeds Derived from Criminal Activity … is currently investigating suspicious activity of Burisma Holdings Limited,” the Latvian agency also known as the FIU wrote Ukraine’s financial authorities. The memo was released to me by the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office and confirmed by the Latvian embassy to the United States.

