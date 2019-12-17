A lot of questions have been raised recently about the payments being made to Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.

He was getting paid some $83,000 a month from Burisma, a Ukrainian gas company apparently plagued with corruption, to be on its board, even though he had no experience in the industry.

But his father apparently worked hard to protect that income, once threatening to withhold $1 billion in American aid if Ukrainians didn’t fire a prosecutor looking into Burisma’s alleged corruption.

The obvious questions that have been raised by pundits, political commentators and even political figures wonder about the legitimacy of hiring a novice for a high price to offer opinions about the gas industry, or whether it was simply buying political protection through a sitting vice president.

But critics of Joe Biden’s actions as vice president weren’t the first to question the arrangements.

Investigative reporter John Solomon is reporting this week Latvia earlier had “flagged” those “suspicious” financial transactions involving payments to Hunter Biden.

He reported that according to documents and interviews, authorities in Latvia, a former Soviet republic, were worried about the payments and wanted help from Ukraine to investigate.

“The Feb. 18, 2016 alert to Ukraine came from the Latvian prosecutorial agency responsible for investigating money laundering, and it specifically questioned whether Vice President Joe Biden’s younger son and three other officials at Burisma Holdings were the potential beneficiaries of suspect funds,” Solomon reported.

The Latvian agency said, “The Office for Prevention of Laundering of Proceeds Derived from Criminal Activity … is currently investigating suspicious activity of Burisma Holdings Limited.”

Latvians told Solomon they didn’t get an incriminating information, and did not take additional action following their 2016 approach.

“But the memo adds to the mounting evidence that there was ongoing investigative activity surrounding Burisma Holdings and Hunter Biden’s compensation as a board member in the weeks just before Joe Biden forced the firing of the Ukraine prosecutor overseeing the Burisma investigation in spring 2016,” the report said.

Latvia had raised questions about more than $16 million in payments that went through Belize and the United Kingdom to Burisma and Ukraine.

They were “partially transferred” to Hunter Biden, the report said.

Arturs Saburovs, the Third Secretary at the Latvian embassy in Washington, confirmed for Solomon that his country flagged the transactions in February 2016 after seeing public reports that Burisma was under investigation in Ukraine and that Hunter Biden was on the company board.

A lawyer for Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s campaign did not respond to Solomon’s requests seeking comment.

The report said it’s just more evidence “that questions and investigations of Burisma were swirling in early 2016 just before Joe Biden used his authority as vice president to force the firing of Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin in March 2016 by threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. aid.”

That came when Shokin was supervising an investigation of Burisma and apparently was making plans to interview Hunter Biden.

Shokin said he was dismissed because he wouldn’t end the Burisma investigation.

Biden and his family have said he did nothing wrong.

Twitter social-media aggregator Twitchy noted this was why the Democrats have been trying to hide what went on with the Bidens and Ukraine.

The commentary said, “So Trump really did have reason to be concerned about what had happened with the Bidens and Ukraine. Funny how Democrats are trying to impeach him over the very things it appears Joe Biden was actually doing.”

