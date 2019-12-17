Rep. Zoe LofgrenZoe Ellen LofgrenKoch campaign touts bipartisan group behind ag labor immigration bill On The Money: Lawmakers strike spending deal | US, China reach limited trade deal ahead of tariff deadline | Lighthizer fails to quell GOP angst over new NAFTA Judiciary members battle over whether GOP treated fairly in impeachment hearings MORE (D-Calif.) on Tuesday accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPoll: Support for impeaching and removing Trump dips McConnell tees up votes on 13 Trump judicial picks ahead of break Conway says White House sees ‘no reason’ to bow to Democratic witness demands MORE (R-Ky.) of “rigging” an expected impeachment trial in the Senate.

“I can’t believe what I’m seeing in the Senate,” Lofgren, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told CNN’s “New Day.”

“It’s a trial and you’re supposed to hear evidence and then take an oath to do a just verdict,” she said.

“It looks like Sen. McConnell is rigging this trial,” Lofgren added. “If I were the president, I’d be concerned. He wants to be exonerated. He’s not going to be exonerated if the trial is rigged. Everyone will know that he’s guilty but got off.”

Democrats have blasted McConnell for saying that he was coordinating his strategy with the White House ahead of the impeachment trial.

The House is set to vote on two articles of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday. They are likely to pass on a nearly party-line vote.

A trial in the Senate is expected to begin in January.

Senators in both parties have offered statements that suggest their minds are already completely made up on a Trump impeachment trial.

Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamCountry above party: How the Founders designed impeachment to protect the republic Overnight Defense: Lawmakers unveil details on spending deal | Over .3B included for border barriers | Trump reportedly planning Afghanistan troop drawdown | US envoy dismisses North Korea’s deadline Trump defends Giuliani’s trip to Ukraine: ‘He does it out of love’ MORE (R-S.C.) recently said that he will work to make impeachment “die quickly” in the upper chamber.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisKrystal Ball questions Biden’s durability in 2020 field Major union backs push to close Pennsylvania center for the disabled Biden’s firewall is his Super Tuesday Southern strategy MORE (D-Calif.) told MSNBC in October that she would vote to convict Trump based on the evidence that had been seen at that point. She said based on “everything we know, including an admission by this president, I don’t know that it leads in any other direction except to vote ‘yes,’ which is what I believe I will do based on everything I know.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Saagar Enjeti rips Sanders’s decision to revoke Young Turks founder’s endorsement MORE (D-Mass.) in October also told a reporter from a Fox affiliate that she would vote to convict Trump. Warren is a leading Democratic presidential candidate, while Harris dropped out of the race in December.

But McConnell’s remarks have angered Democrats, who have been seeking to negotiate with the Senate GOP leaders over the nature of the trial. Democrats want to hear from more witnesses, such as White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyConway says White House sees ‘no reason’ to bow to Democratic witness demands Pro-impeachment group ramps up ads ahead of House vote, Senate trial Schumer says he tried to get McConnell to start impeachment trial talks two weeks ago MORE.