Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg responded to President Trump’s recent call for the highest court in the land to halt the Democratic Party’s impeachment moves against him.

“The president is not a lawyer,” Ginsburg told BBC reporter Razia Iqbal on Monday, as reported by The Hill. “He’s not law-trained.”

Justice Ginsburg added that the Supreme Court does not actively seek out cases or issues to comment on, calling the high court a “reactive institution.”

“But the truth is, the judiciary is a reactive institution. We don’t have a program, we don’t have an agenda. We react to what’s out there,” she said.

Ginsburg delivered her remarks while receiving the Berggruen Institute’s Prize for Philosophy & Culture in New York City on Monday.

As noted by The Hill, President Trump suggested earlier this month that the GOP should take its case against impeachment all the way to the Supreme Court based on the flimsy evidence presented by Democrats.

“Great job! Radical Left has NO CASE,” Trump wrote. “Read the Transcripts. Shouldn’t even be allowed. Can we go to Supreme Court to stop?”

In the same interview on Monday night, CNN reported that Ginsburg “also said she hopes there will be ‘good people on both sides of the aisle to say let’s stop this dysfunction’ and ‘work together for the good of the country,’ though it’s not clear whether she was talking about the ongoing impeachment proceedings.”

While the U.S. Supreme Court currently leans rightward, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Justice Ginsburg has always lived by the narrative leftists have scribed for her. In fact, earlier this month, she agreed to put a temporary hold on Democrats’ attempts to seize President Trump’s financial records. As The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra reported:

Leftist Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg agreed on Friday to put a temporary administrative hold on Democrats’ efforts to gain access to President Donald Trump’s tax records. The move by Ginsburg came after Trump asked the nation’s highest court to temporarily halt two subpoenas for his financial records from House Democrats to Deutsche Bank and Capital One.

Justice Ginsburg has also publicly opposed extremist Democrats and their call to pack the Supreme Court if the party were ever to assume power again.

“Nine seems to be a good number,” the justice told NPR in July. “It’s been that way for a long time. I think it was a bad idea when President Franklin Roosevelt tried to pack the Court.”

However, Justice Ginsburg’s image as an impartial juror took a hit this past November, when former President Bill Clinton said that her stance on abortion played a major role in his decision to appoint her to the high court.

“There is one thing that we did discuss, and I feel I should tell you, because it will illustrate why I thought I should appoint her,” Clinton told Georgetown University Law School. “Abortion was a big issue in 1992 — the right to choose, I was one of the first pro-choice Democrats to run since Roe v. Wade, who actually benefited from Roe v. Wade. Now, she didn’t have to say anything about this. She knew this perfectly well that I was under a lot of pressure to make sure I appointed someone who is [pro-Roe].”