Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) attended a pro-impeachment rally in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening and emphatically told the group of protesters that “it’s time to impeach the motherfucker!”

Hill, the former disgraced California congresswomen who left office after allegations of inappropriate sexual relationships with members of her congressional staff surfaced, spoke at LA’s pro-impeachment rally on the eve of the House vote on impeachment and excitedly told the crowd that, now that she is not a member of Congress, she can say, “it’s time to impeach the motherfucker!”

“Everything is a blessing and a curse, right? But tonight I can be here and I am not a member of Congress and this is a solemn, solemn thing. But I can say tonight, it’s time to impeach the motherfucker!” she said, echoing Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who made the same call on her first day in office:

jkahn

Hill voted to authorize her party’s partisan impeachment inquiry resolution as her final act in Congress, proclaiming that she was doing so on the behalf of women.

Hill said on the House floor in October:

And so today, as my last vote, I voted on impeachment proceedings not just because of corruption, obstruction of justice, or gross misconduct, but because of the deepest abuse of power, including the abuse of power over women.

“Today, as my final act, I voted to move forward with the impeachment of Donald Trump on behalf of the women of the United States of America,” Hill explained

“We will not stand down. We will not be broken. We will not be silenced. We will rise, and we will then make tomorrow better than today,” she added:

More pro-impeachment protests are expected to take place on Wednesday.