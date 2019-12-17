Kellyanne Conway responded to a reporter who sneezed in the briefing room on Tuesday by saying “God bless you. We say God in our briefing room.”

The remark was clearly a shot at administrations and media that work to limit references to God and religion.

Kellyanne Conway to press:

-“I haven’t heard anyone in here speak Latin in a while.” (A quid pro quo jab.)

-“God bless you.” (When a journalist sneezed.) “We say God in the briefing room.”

-“I get a little tired of people” not showing Rudy Giuliani respect he deserves for 9/11. pic.twitter.com/YJFHDH6kja — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 17, 2019

As Conway was being asked about impeachment, a reporter sneezed.

“God bless you,” Conway said, before responding to the question.

Conway then doubled back to the reporter and noted that, “we say ‘God’ in our briefing room, God bless you.”

