Explaining her text exchange about an “insurance policy” if President Donald Trump was elected, former FBI lawyer Lisa Page said it was an “analogy” of protecting the U.S. national security, not removing him as president.

“We’re using an analogy – we’re talking about whether or not we should take certain investigative steps or not, based on the likelihood he’s going to be president or not,” Page told MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show.” “You have to keep in mind if President Trump doesn’t become president, the national security risks if there is somebody in his campaign associated with Russia, plummets.”

President Trump’s defense amid special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe was to paint the “insurance policy” texts as an attempted coup, but Page claimed it was an attempt at guarding against foreign attacks from within the administration against U.S. national security.

“You’re not so worried about what Russia’s doing, vis-à-vis a member of his campaign, if he’s not president, because you’re not going to have access to classified information, you’re not going have access to sources and methods in our national security apparatus,” Page told Maddow in her first television interview.

“So the insurance policy was an analogy. It’s like an insurance policy when you’re 40. You don’t expect to die when you’re 40; yet, you still have an insurance policy.”

Page appeared on MSNBC to get her “voice” amid attacks from the president that have not ceased since her departure from the special counsel’s team and the FBI. Page, who had an embarrassing public reveal of her affair with former FBI agent Peter Strzok, is suing the Justice Department for breach of privacy and resulting emotional distress from the revealing of text messages made on an FBI device.

“When the president finally did that vile sort of simulated sex act in a, you know, rally in Minneapolis, I just finally had to accept it’s not getting better and being quiet isn’t making this go away, and this wasn’t working for me anymore,” she said.

Page denied partisanship in his participating in the investigation into the Trump campaign, but she did reveal some bias against those who voted for the president by clarifying the “we will stop it” text from Peter Strzok were “thoughtful, sensible people” who would not vote for Trump, she said.

“By ‘we,’ he’s talking about the collective ‘we’: like-minded, thoughtful, sensible people who were not going to vote this person into office,” Page told Maddow. “You know, obviously in retrospect, do I wish he hadn’t sent it, yes. It’s been mutilated to death and bludgeoned an institution I love.

“But this is snapshot in time carrying on a conversation that had happened earlier in the day that reflected in a broad sense of he’s not going to be president. ‘We,’ the democratic people of this country, are not going to let it happen.”

Page tweeted before her interview:

“It’s time to talk about the release of my text messages, the two years of lies shouted across the media about me, and what it’s like when the president of the United States tries to ruin your life.”