Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, says he will only vote for one article of impeachment Wednesday, breaking with his party after getting slammed by state Republicans for his vote in favor of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, reports The Bangor Daily News.

“This action crossed a clear red line, and in my view, there is no doubt this is an impeachable act,” he wrote in a formal statement submitted to Congress in arguing Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, for corruption.

On charges the president obstructed Congress, Golden wrote it did not rise to the level of “high crimes and misdemeanors” outlined in the Constitution as an impeachable offense.

The House is set to vote on both articles Wednesday.

Golden is from Maine’s 2nd District, which voted for Trump in 2016 by 10 points.