Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPoll: Support for impeaching and removing Trump dips McConnell tees up votes on 13 Trump judicial picks ahead of break Conway says White House sees ‘no reason’ to bow to Democratic witness demands MORE (R-Ky.) is under pressure from Senate Democrats, House Republicans and President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats secure fast-track to the floor for Canada-Mexico trade deal Mexican official says he’s ‘very satisfied’ with USMCA after recent concern More than 700 historians sign letter calling for House to impeach Trump MORE when it comes to the fraught impeachment trial that is about to take over life in the Senate.

Democrats are making it crystal clear they’ll cast McConnell as a Trump stooge if he doesn’t run what they consider to be a fair trial. House Republicans, frustrated they didn’t get to call former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Conway says White House sees ‘no reason’ to bow to Democratic witness demands MORE or the anonymous whistleblower as witnesses, are demanding that McConnell put them in the hot seat.

And the GOP leader, who himself is up for reelection next year, is under the wary eyes of Trump and his own Senate caucus. Any false steps are bound to bring the heat — and even more pressure for the Senate veteran.

“There’s a lot of incoming right now,” said Sen. John Cornyn John CornynDSCC endorses combat veteran MJ Hegar in Texas race to unseat Cornyn U.S. trade rep says USMCA is a ‘better’ deal after some labor concessions Trump scramble to rack up accomplishments gives conservatives heartburn MORE (R-Texas), one of McConnell’s advisers, who mostly shrugged it off.

He made it clear McConnell can stand the pressure, just like he did during equally high-stakes Supreme Court battles over Judge Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandAppeals court clears way for Congress to seek Trump financial records Divisive docket to test Supreme Court ahead of 2020 Majority disapprove of Trump Supreme Court nominations, says poll MORE and Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughThe myth of the conservative bestseller Overnight Health Care — Presented by That’s Medicaid — Progressives hope to avoid drug-pricing showdown with Pelosi | ‘Medicare for All’ backers get high-profile hearing | Dems take victory lap after eliminating drug protections in trade deal Justices grapple with multibillion-dollar ObamaCare case MORE in 2016 and 2018.

“He can handle it,” Cornyn said.

Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerDemocrats question fairness of Senate trial after Graham, McConnell statements Turf war derails bipartisan push on surprise medical bills Senate confirms Trump’s nominee to lead FDA MORE (N.Y.) who kept mostly quiet on the subject of impeachment during the House inquiry, went on the offensive Sunday and Monday, sending a letter to McConnell and following up with media appearances to demand witnesses at the trial.

Schumer put the GOP leader on the defensive by questioning his willingness to hold a fair proceeding.

The Democratic leader slammed as “totally out of line” McConnell’s statement in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity Sean Patrick HannityCollins distances herself from McConnell talk of impeachment coordination with Trump Judd Gregg: Trump is a conservative in name only New York Times editorial board calls for Trump’s impeachment MORE that he would essentially let Trump’s legal team dictate the Senate Republican’s position on what a trial should look like.

Separately, Schumer’s No. 2, Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin Richard (Dick) Joseph DurbinCongress poised to ban tobacco sales to anyone under 21 Democrats question fairness of Senate trial after Graham, McConnell statements Sunday shows – Republicans, Democrats maneuver ahead of House impeachment vote MORE (Ill.), accused McConnell of setting up an unfair trial.

He said the fact that McConnell hasn’t yet met with Schumer to negotiate the trial procedure “is not a good signal,” and drew a contrast to the communications between then Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.) and Democratic Leader Tom Daschle (S.D.) ahead of the last impeachment trial in 1999.

“I hope there are four Republican senators who agree we ought to do this in a dignified way,” Durbin added, referring to the number of GOP senators who would need to vote with Democrats to overrule the GOP leader.

House Democrats such as Reps. Val Demings Valdez (Val) Venita DemingsJuan Williams: Obama has one more election to win House Democrat calls on McConnell to recuse himself from impeachment trial Pelosi faces tough choices on impeachment managers MORE (Fla.) and Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassSunday Talk Shows: Lawmakers look ahead to House vote on articles of impeachment, Senate trial Parties clash as impeachment articles move closer to House vote Democratic lawmaker open to pursuing impeachment again if Trump wins in 2020 MORE (Calif.), both members of the Judiciary Committee, have called to recuse himself from the trial.

In a letter sent to McConnell Sunday, Schumer noted that during the 1999 Clinton impeachment trial, House impeachment managers were allowed to call witnesses.

Specifically, Schumer wants to hear from acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney John (Mick) Michael MulvaneyConway says White House sees ‘no reason’ to bow to Democratic witness demands Pro-impeachment group ramps up ads ahead of House vote, Senate trial Schumer says he tried to get McConnell to start impeachment trial talks two weeks ago MORE, former National Security Advisor John Bolton John BoltonConway says White House sees ‘no reason’ to bow to Democratic witness demands Pro-impeachment group ramps up ads ahead of House vote, Senate trial House Democrats want McGahn testimony even as impeachment moves to Senate MORE, senior advisor to the acting White House chief of staff Robert Blair and associate director for the National Security office of Management and Budget Michael Duffy.

The issue for McConnell isn’t so much Schumer as it is senators such as Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsCollins distances herself from McConnell talk of impeachment coordination with Trump Is a trap being set for Trump in the Senate trial? The Hill’s Morning Report — Sponsored by AdvaMed — House panel delays impeachment vote until Friday MORE, the Maine Republican up for reelection next year who might side with the Democrats.

McConnell has just 53 GOP senators, and can only afford two defections on motions during a Senate trial. Tie votes will fail, as neither Vice President Pence nor Chief Justice John Roberts, who will preside over the trial, will vote on motions.

On Monday at least, Schumer’s gambit seemed to falter with Collins, who called his move “unfortunate.”

At the same time, the key Senate moderate distanced herself from McConnell’s statement that “there will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this.”

Collins told reporters that this “would not be the approach that I’ve taken.”

McConnell must still be wary of arguments come from his own party.

The GOP leader has come under pressure from House Republicans who have called on his Senate Republicans to take a more aggressive tack by calling on Biden and his son Hunter to explain their dealings in Ukraine.

The House Republicans are echoing Trump, who has also pressed for his party to invite witnesses to give his legal team a chance to argue that Trump was justified in seeking to investigate Ukrainian corruption.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said last month the president expected to “hear from witnesses who actually witnessed, and possible participated in corruption — like Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffHouse Democrats want McGahn testimony even as impeachment moves to Senate This week: House Dems gear up to vote to impeach Trump Schiff: I ‘hope to hell’ I would have voted to impeach Obama if he had committed same actions as Trump MORE, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the so-called whistleblower.”

Hunter Biden’s work on an energy company has sparked scrutiny from Republicans, though no evidence has emerged that the former vice president’s efforts to get a prosecutor in Ukraine to resign had anything to do with his son’s work.

A Republican senator and senior administration official said last week that Trump had not given up his call for the Bidens and other witnesses he believes could testify about Ukrainian corruption to testify before the Senate.

The GOP senator said Trump has made McConnell’s job challenging by repeatedly changing his mind about whether he wants witnesses, which would lengthen the trial.

“Sometimes it’s ‘I want this over. Can’t we just reject it the day it comes in? Can’t you dismiss it all?’ and then it’s ‘I want a full trial,’” the lawmaker said, describing Trump’s shifting views of the best strategy to respond to the articles of impeachment.

McConnell has made it clear to GOP colleagues that he prefers a short trial without additional witness testimony.

He is betting that once the House impeachment managers make their case and the president’s legal team has a chance to respond, he will have enough votes to acquit Trump on the articles of impeachment and the president at that point will be happy to end the trial without witness testimony, said a GOP senator familiar with McConnell’s thinking.

But at least one Republican senator is undercutting McConnell’s strategy to avoid witnesses.

On Monday, Sen. Ted Cruz Rafael (Ted) Edward CruzDSCC endorses combat veteran MJ Hegar in Texas race to unseat Cornyn Democrats question fairness of Senate trial after Graham, McConnell statements Sunday shows – Republicans, Democrats maneuver ahead of House impeachment vote MORE (R-Texas), who has clashed with McConnell in the past, said Trump should be allowed to call witnesses such as the Bidens, even though some other Republicans such as Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamCountry above party: How the Founders designed impeachment to protect the republic Overnight Defense: Lawmakers unveil details on spending deal | Over .3B included for border barriers | Trump reportedly planning Afghanistan troop drawdown | US envoy dismisses North Korea’s deadline Trump defends Giuliani’s trip to Ukraine: ‘He does it out of love’ MORE (R-S.C.) warn that could turn the Senate into a “circus.”

“If the president wants to call witnesses, if the president wants to call Hunter Biden or wants to call the whistle-blower, the Senate should allow the president to do so,” Cruz said on ABC’s “This Week” Sunday.

Senate Republican Whip John Thune John Randolph ThuneNew study finds surge in robocalls as Congress weighs legislation Trump scramble to rack up accomplishments gives conservatives heartburn House GOP lawmaker wants Senate to hold ‘authentic’ impeachment trial MORE (S.D.), McConnell’s top deputy, said votes on motions to call witnesses or move to a final up-or-down vote on the articles of impeachment could come after the House prosecutors and Trump’s legal team have presented their cases to the Senate.

“I don’t think that can be decided in advance of this thing getting under way,” Thune said when asked if there would be an agreement on witnesses before the trial’s start. “That’s not the way it’s been done in the past. I think those decisions will be made down the road and I think it’s going to be up to what 51 senators want to do.”

Thune added that McConnell and Schumer could begin negotiating the trial rules as soon as this week.