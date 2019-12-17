President Trump on Tuesday sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a blistering, 6-page letter savaging the Dems “invalid” impeachment proceedings.

The gloves are off and Trump unleashed on Pelosi in a letter with truth behind him, accusing Pelosi of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

“The Articles of Impeachment introduced by the House Judiciary Committee are not recognizable under any standard of Constitutional theory, interpretation, or jurisprudence,” Trump wrote in the second paragraph of his letter. “They include no crimes, no misdemeanors, and no offenses whatsoever. You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!”

“You are the ones interfering in America’s elections. You are the ones subverting America’s Democracy. You are the ones Obstructing Justice. You are the ones bringing pain and suffering to our Republic for your own selfish personal, political, and partisan gain,” he wrote.

“More due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials,” Trump wrote.

The President addressed the two articles of impeachment the Dems marked up without any evidence or first-hand witnesses to back up their claims.

Of course, they added criminal charges to a report after voting in committee on two bogus charges:

1.) Abuse of power – a very broad charge that means nothing

2.) Obstruction of Congress – a made up crime. It is something they completely made up out of whole cloth

Trump called the “Abuse of Power” charge “disingenuous, meritless, and baseless invention of your imagination.”

“You’re turning a policy disagreement between two branches of government into an impeachable offense — it is no more legitimate than the Executive Branch charging members of Congress with crimes for the lawful exercise of legislative power,” he wrote.

The President ripped into former Vice President Joe Biden — “You know full well that Vice President Biden used his office and $1 billion dollars of US aid money to coerce Ukraine into firing the prosecutor who was digging into the company paying his son millions of dollars. You know this because Biden bragged about this on video,” Trump wrote quoting Biden bragging about getting the “son of a bitch” fired.

Trump said the second charge of “Obstruction of Congress” is “preposterous and dangerous.”

“Your chosen candidate lost the election in 2016, in an Electoral College landslide (306-227), and you and your party have never recovered from this defeat,” Trump wrote accusing Pelosi of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Trump blasted serial liar Adam Schiff and Mueller’s $45 million hoax investigation and accused the Dems of gunning for impeachment since since before he won.

Toward the end of the blistering letter, Trump accused Pelosi and the Democrats of orchestrating “an illegal, partisan attempted coup.”

“One hundred years from now, when people look back at this affair, I want them to understand it, and learn from it, so that it can never happen to another President again,” Trump concluded.

Read the full letter here.

