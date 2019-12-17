More than 600 protests are set to take place across America on Tuesday and Wednesday in an effort to show support for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The country-wide events, dubbed “Nobody Is Above the Law,” are set to begin in various states on Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. local time.

“The night before the House of Representatives takes a somber vote to impeach Trump, we’ll head to every congressional office and public square to declare that Nobody Is Above the Law as representatives finalize their positions and senators look on,” the event website stated.

The main event is scheduled to occur on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. local time outside of the United States Capitol in Washington, DC, while other large-scale protests are set to take place Tuesday, in New York in Times Square at 5:30 p.m. local time and Los Angeles at Grand Park across from Los Angeles City Hall at 5:30 p.m. local time.

Partners for the more than 600 events taking place nationwide include Need to Impeach, Women’s March, MoveOn, By the People, Center for American Progress, NextGen America, Voto Latino, Equal Justice Society, Progressive Democrats of America, Indivisible, and many others.

Several Hollywood elites have shared information on the event with their followers, including Alyssa Milano, Rob Reiner, and George Takei:

🚨The House votes to impeach on Wednesday. 📣That means on Tuesday night, it’s time to MARCH. 💪100,000+ people are already pledged to march. 🔥We need you! Find your march and then BE THERE ↘️ https://t.co/ulTZJbAHO4 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 16, 2019

Don’t let these articles of impeachment become empty words. Be in the streets the night before the House votes to say that Nobody is Above the Law, and demand Trump be removed. We have to keep pushing. Find events by texting ‘protest’ to 21333: pic.twitter.com/BzekjyoH6b — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) December 10, 2019

Where will you be Tuesday night? Be a part of history at a “Nobody is Above the Law” march. Your voice matters. Use it to be on the side of democracy. Text PROTEST to 21333 to find the event nearest you. pic.twitter.com/qqk6jpinVl — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 15, 2019

“Nobody Is Above the Law,” the event website stated. “That’s why we’re calling on Congress to Impeach & Remove Donald Trump.”

