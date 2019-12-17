(FORBES) — An investigation published by the Washington Post Monday night focuses on a complaint filed by a whistle-blower⁠ who alleges the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints holds $100 billion in a charitable fund from member donations that hasn’t been spent in over 20 years⁠—but is instead reportedly intended for the “second coming of Christ.”

The fund is held by Ensign Peak Advisors, the church’s investment arm.

The complaint was filed with the IRS on November 21, 2019, by David A. Neilsen, a 41-year-old church member who worked for Ensign as a portfolio manager⁠—but his twin brother, Lars, provided the Post with a copy of the complaint.

