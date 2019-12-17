New York’s top building just notched another mammoth sale.

Penthouse 73 at 220 Central Park South has closed for a whopping $92.7 million, according to city property records. The unit’s new owner is hidden by an LLC represented by Hodgson Russ attorney Terrence Gilbride.

The condominium near Columbus Circle in Midtown Manhattan, which has recorded more than $1 billion in sales, currently holds the record for the most expensive home ever sold in the US. Citadel hedge funder Ken Griffin spent $238 million on a nearly 24,000-square-foot spread there earlier this year. He then bought two other units there, likely for staff or guests, for a total of almost $4 million.

Purchases of two other apartments, on the 34th and 55th floors, also hit public records on Tuesday. They traded for $30.98 million and $26.7 million, respectively — meaning the luxury apartment tower recorded more than $150 million in sales in just one day.

This summer, rocker Sting nabbed a $66 million unit in the Robert A.M. Stern-designed building, which has lavish amenities including a Jean-Georges Vongerichten-run private dining room.

This week, a 9,800-square-foot, four-bedroom apartment there reportedly traded for $100 million, according to the Wall Street Journal, which would make it the third sale in the city to break nine figures. However, it’s unclear whether the $92.7 million sale that hit public records Tuesday is, in fact, the same unit — with a lower price than initially reported.

Nevertheless, the $92.7 million unit is still one of the most expensive residential deals ever to be signed in New York City. Besides Griffin’s deal, Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell spent $100.47 million on an apartment at One57, nearby at 157 E. 57th St., in 2014. Hedge funder Bill Ackman bought a One57 pad in 2015 for $91.5 million.

Central Park South and 57th Street both made the list of top 10 priciest streets in the world.

Share this: