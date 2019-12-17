A fleet of UFOs have been filmed “splitting in two” above southern New Mexico in the US, a conspiracy theorist has sensationally claimed.

The bizarre footage was taken by Chris – whose last name wasn’t given – before being sent to popular YouTube conspiracy channel MrMBB333.

It appears to show at least eight bright objects hovering in formation in the blue sky.

On first glance, it seems they could simply be a flock of birds but the YouTube user soon dismisses it when he spots something bizarre.

“You’re going to see these orbs split in two,” he claims, just as two smaller orbs seem to split from the larger ones in the sky.

“Maybe they’re expelling something that looks like it goes towards the other one,” he continued.

“I’ve never seen anything like this and birds don’t look like this.”

MrMBB333 also pointed out the altitude of the objects which seemed to be too high for any known animals to fly at.

He added: “They’re not flying in a traditional V-pattern like birds do, they just kind of are up there wandering around.”

The baffling clip has sparked a fierce debate after it was posted to YouTube on December 13, garnering more than 44,000 views.

Some suggested the objects were part of the government’s proposed Space Force fleet, with one asking: “The space programme possibly?”

Another said: “Very weird. It’s like they are ejecting something. Exchanging energy?”

One believed they weren’t splitting in two but “firing upon another”.

But there were those that were more sceptical and offered more rational explanations.

“Controlled drones that are stacked to split,” they said.

And some dismissed the YouTuber’s claims, stating they were birds after all.