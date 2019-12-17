Rep. Jerrold NadlerJerrold (Jerry) Lewis NadlerDemocrats question fairness of Senate trial after Graham, McConnell statements Sunday shows – Republicans, Democrats maneuver ahead of House impeachment vote Durbin: Witnesses to exonerate Trump may not exist MORE (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, will miss the final procedural step in the impeachment process before the House casts a final vote as he tends to a family emergency.

Two Democratic sources told The Hill that Nadler is away from Congress on Tuesday because his wife is ill.

Nadler’s absence comes the same day as the House Rules Committee is scheduled to set the terms of the chamber’s floor debate on voting on two articles of impeachment against President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats secure fast-track to the floor for Canada-Mexico trade deal Mexican official says he’s ‘very satisfied’ with USMCA after recent concern More than 700 historians sign letter calling for House to impeach Trump MORE.

The whole chamber is expected to cast a final vote on the articles Wednesday. They are expected to pass along a roughly party-line vote with possibly a handful of Democratic defections.

The New York Democrat is anticipated to return to Washington late Tuesday or early Wednesday, according to Politico. Rep. Jaime Raskin (D-Md.), another member of the Judiciary panel, is expected to present the articles of impeachment to the Rules Committee.

The two articles of impeachment center around abuse of power over Trump’s pressuring of Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump tops Democratic rivals in national poll Biden, Sanders lead Democratic field in early primary states Conway says White House sees ‘no reason’ to bow to Democratic witness demands MORE, a chief political rival, and obstruction of Congress over his commands to administration officials to defy congressional subpoenas for testimony and documents.

Scott Wong contributed to this report.