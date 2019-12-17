Jerrold Nadler

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) left DC and rushed to New York on Tuesday to tend to an “undisclosed” family emergency.

Nadler will miss the last procedural step before the Democrats bring the two articles of impeachment to the House floor on Wednesday.

Politico reported:

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler is tending to an undisclosed family emergency in New York City and will miss the last procedural step before articles of impeachment come to the floor, a committee aide confirmed Tuesday. Nadler is expected to return to Washington late Tuesday or early Wednesday before the impeachment vote. In the meantime, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), another member of the Judiciary Committee, is expected to fill in and handle the presentation of articles of impeachment to the Rules Committee, which will tee them up for Wednesday’s vote.

The House Judiciary Committee released a 169-page report in the dead of the night Monday alleging President Trump committed criminal acts including bribery and wire fraud.

The report will accompany the two very broad articles of impeachment that will be voted on this week, likely on Wednesday — but the charges of criminal conduct were left out of the actual articles of impeachment.

The Democrats are adding charges to their committee proposal to smear Trump in the public square.

Of course, they made the criminal charges up this past weekend after voting in committee on two bogus charges:

1.) Abuse of power – a very broad charge that means nothing

2.) Obstruction of Congress – a made up crime. It is something they completely made up out of whole cloth

