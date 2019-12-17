House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s six-page letter to her slamming the chamber’s articles of impeachment was “really sick.”

Asked about her initial reaction to the letter by CNN senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju, Pelosi said “no reaction” as she walked through a corridor at the Capitol with other Democrats.

“No reaction?” Raju asked. “Why not?”

“We’ve been working,” she responded. “I’ve seen the essence of it, though.

“It’s really sick.”

Trump’s angry letter objected to the House of Representatives’ articles of impeachment and accused Democrats of “perversion of justice and abuse of power.”

President Trump also maintained that he did nothing wrong in seeking foreign investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden, attacking Democrats for focusing on impeachment rather than other issues.

He also claimed that “more due process was afforded to those accused in the Salem Witch Trials” versus his impeachment inquiry.

The president said he did not believe his letter would change anything, but that he was registering his objections “for the purpose of history.”

The House is expected to vote Wednesday on two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, against the president.