House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) responded briefly to a scathing letter President Donald Trump sent deriding impeachment, and called it “ridiculous,” and “sick.”

She made the comments to CNN’s Manu Raju on Tuesday after receiving the 6-page missive.

“I don’t have a reaction. It’s ridiculous,” she said while hurriedly walking away.

“You have no reaction? Why not?” Raju asked.

“I mean, I haven’t full read it. We’ve been working,” she added.

“I’ve seen the essence of it though,” she concluded, “and it’s really sick.”

The letter from the president lambasted Pelosi and the Democrats for leading the charge to impeach him over charges related to a phone call he made with the president of Ukraine.

“By proceeding with your invalid impeachment, you are violating your oaths of office, you are breaking your allegiance to the Constitution, and you are declaring open war on American Democracy,” Trump wrote in the letter.

“You have cheapened the importance of the very ugly word, impeachment!” he added.

Democrats will bring two counts in their impeachment campaign which will go to a vote on Wednesday. It is expected to be passed along partisan lines which would make Trump the third president in US history to be impeached.

“History will judge you harshly as you proceed with this impeachment charade,” Trump warned in the letter. “Your legacy will be that of turning the House of Representatives from a revered legislative body into a Star Chamber of partisan persecution.”

Here’s the video of Pelosi’s reply:

